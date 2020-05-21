Chase Briscoe battles Kyle Busch for emotional win at Darlington Raceway

Chase Briscoe held off a hard charge from Kyle Busch in the closing laps to take the victory in Thursday’s rain-delayed Toyota 200 in the NASCAR Xfinity Series’ return at Darlington Raceway.

Briscoe was able to hold off Allgaier on the final restart following a caution flag with 15 laps to go for Michael Annett, who spun in Turn 4.

But Busch was able to pass Allgaier after restarting third, chasing down Briscoe in the closing laps. The pair both shared wall scrapes and banged sheet metal as Briscoe tried to protect the lead. Busch made one last effort in the final corner, but Briscoe was able to block the charge off of Turn 4 to earn the checkered flag.

An emotional Briscoe exited the No. 98 Stewart-Haas Racing Ford Mustang in tears after he announced two days before that wife Marissa had suffered a miscarriage after expecting their first child.

“This is for my wife,” Briscoe said. “This is the hardest week I‘ve ever had to deal with. God is so good. We took the lead with 50 laps to go. I was crying inside the race car.

“This is the biggest day of my life after the worst day of my life,” he added. “To beat the best there is is so satisfying.”

Busch won Stage 2, but a pit-road speeding penalty following a round of stops during the final stage break sent the No. 54 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota to the back of the field, rallying back to finish second.

Allgaier finished third, followed by Austin Cindric and Noah Gragson, winner of Stage 1.

The NASCAR Xfinity Series will be in action on Monday, May 25 for the Alsco 300 at Charlotte Motor Speedway (7:30 p.m. ET on FS1, PRN and Sirius XM NASCAR Radio).

This story will be updated.