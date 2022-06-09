Chase Bisontis just squatted 595 pounds…how does that compare to elite athletes?

Just a handful of days after taking an official visit to Texas A&M, four-star offensive lineman Chase Bisontis is in the gym lifting weights. There are no days off for one of the top offensive linemen in the nation.

Bisontis, set for his senior season at Don Bosco Prep (Ramsey, N.J.), will take an official visit to Rutgers football this weekend. Texas A&M and Rutgers are among the five finalists for Bisontis along with Georgia, LSU and Michigan State.

Back to the grind for the four-star Bisontis.

So on Thursday, Bisontis posted a video of him squatting 595-pounds. It is a one-time, maximum repetition with the benefit of a spotter.

The weight is beyond impressive.

So here is the question…how does that stand up against the general public?

Well, according to weight-lifting data for men over 18-years of age, Bisontis falls into the 275-pound category. Now, for designation purposes, an elite athlete is defined as “An athlete competing in strength sports.” It is the highest designation on the chart.

At that weight, an elite athlete (see above) would be expected to squat 570 pounds at that weight (Bisontis is listed as 290-pounds according to Rivals). Were he 319 pounds, which is the next weight cutoff, an elite performer’s one-time max rep would be 580 pounds, which Bisontis’ single rep would easily do.

So Bisontis is putting up weight on the squat rack that is beyond an elite athlete’s performance while doing so at a lower body weight than would be expected to hit that peak. And, he is still just a teenager, not a college or professional athlete who has been training for years and has the benefits of doing this full-time.

Jersey strong for sure.