Chase Bank to open branch on Elm Street in Manchester

Aug. 10—The former Portland Pie Co. location on Elm Street in Manchester will become a new Chase Bank branch.

"Coming soon" signs hang in the window.

The branch, which is set to open in December, will be the bank's fifth Granite State location. The 3,826-square-foot branch is among new banks to land on Elm Street in recent years, including Bangor Savings Bank, which opened at 999 Elm St. in March.

Right now, Chase has locations in Nashua, Portsmouth and Salem. The company operates two locations in Nashua.

Laura Cortese, market director for Maine, New Hampshire and Vermont, noted the prominent location at the corner of Elm and West Merrimack streets. The company also has a commercial banking location on Elm.

"We want our presence to be where people live and work," she said. "Manchester is very vibrant and continues to grow."

The goal was to open five branches in New Hampshire by the end of the year. Chase opened its first New Hampshire branch in Nashua, 232 Daniel Webster Highway, in 2019. Cortese says the bank strives to hire local candidates who are a part of the communities where branches are located.

Each branch has digital options and include spaces where customers can lounge while still maintaining distance as the COVID-19 pandemic continues.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. is a global financial services firm with assets of $3.4 trillion and operations worldwide, according to its website.

The bank has about 300,000 customers in New Hampshire.

Future plans for expansion have not been revealed, but the bank's real estate department continues to review possible locations.

The company expects to have about 50 employees in the state. Of the 10 open positions in Manchester, eight have already been hired, Cortese said.

Portland Pie Co., which had been on Elm for more than a decade, abruptly closed due to "overwhelming economic factors," on March 1, 2020.