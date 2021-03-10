Chase Allen trying to return to NFL

Former Dolphins linebacker Chase Allen wants to return to the NFL, Tom Pelissero of NFL Media reports.

Allen, 27, last played in 2018.

He had foot injuries and surgery but finally has returned to 100 percent, according to Pelissero.

Allen played all 16 games for the Dolphins in 2017 after signing as an undrafted free agent. He made 40 tackles and forced a fumble.

He appeared in five games in 2018 and made three tackles.

