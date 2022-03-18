Charvarius Ward's 49ers contract culmination of emotional journey

Ward's 49ers contract was culmination of emotional journey originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

For Charvarius Ward, signing his first lucrative NFL contract was a momentous and emotional occasion.

After spending his first four seasons with the Kansas Chiefs after going undrafted out of Middle Tennessee State, the cornerback hit free agency and joined the 49ers on a three-year deal worth $40.5 million. The 25-year-old was finally being rewarded for his focus and determination.

“I was crying, I was so overwhelmed with emotion,” Ward said on Thursday. “When my agent first told me the deal was done, I just started shaking. I don’t know why I was shaking, and tears started streaming down my face because all the hard work finally paid off.”

The versatile corner brings an added skill set of press-man coverage and veteran leadership to the 49ers' secondary. Ward joins a 49ers cornerback group that includes Emanuel Moseley, Ambry Thomas, and Deommodore Lenoir, but will likely lose free agent K’Waun Williams.

The enthusiastic defender is ready to play whatever position the coaching staff asks -- inside, outside, or in the slot. Ward is simply overjoyed to be playing football.

“I came from a long way,” Ward said. “Growing up, it was rough. So now, just to believe in your dream to be getting paid to play football. It’s just a dream come true. It’s not a job, it’s something I love to do.

“I’m just thankful for the 49ers in believing in me and giving me the opportunity to just come here and play ball to continue my career. It’s just been a lot of emotion.”

Ward shared he didn’t have a plan for his first purchase after signing his new contract other than buying his mother a house.

“My mama is happy,” Ward said. “She’s been telling everyone about her baby signing his contract, so it’s definitely a dream come true. I love this feeling.”

