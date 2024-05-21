Charvarius Ward has wish for Week 1 vs. Jets’ Aaron Rodgers

While the schedule for the 2023-24 NFL season was revealed just last week, one member of the San Francisco 49ers is already laying out a plan for Week 1. During the opening week of the new NFL season, the 49ers will host Aaron Rodgers and the New York Jets in Santa Clara for the first Monday Night Football game of the 2023-24 campaign.

In a recent appearance on the Up & Adams Show with Kay Adams, 49ers cornerback Charvarius Ward spoke about matching up against future Hall of Fame quarterback Aaron Rodgers in Week 1. While Ward praised the Jets quarterback, he said he would like for Rodgers to autograph the ball if he’s able to secure an interception in Week 1.

Hopefully, Aaron Rodgers throws me one. That’s a Hall of Famer. That’s a legend. I’m trying to pick him off and then have him sign the ball for me.

Ward is coming off a career-high campaign with five interceptions on the way to an All-Pro season. Ward has 10 interceptions over his career, but has yet to pick off Rodgers.

If Ward is able to snag an interception against Rodgers and have him sign the ball, he won’t be the only member of the 49ers to seek an autograph from a Hall of Fame caliber passer. After Dre Greenlaw intercepted Tampa Bay Bucs quarterback Tom Brady in 2022, the 49ers linebacker was able to get the seven-time Super Bowl champion to sign the ball after the game.

Ward will line up against Rodgers when the 49ers host the Jets on Monday, September 9, for Monday Night Football to start the new season.

