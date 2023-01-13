Charvarius Ward vs. chatty DK Metcalf, Seahawks: Let play do the talking

'Mooney' Ward embraces rematch with smack-talking Metcalf originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

SANTA CLARA -- Charvarius “Mooney” Ward is ready for the trash talk that inevitably will be coming from Seattle Seahawks receivers on Saturday, but the 49ers cornerback will let his play do the talking instead.

Ward faced Seahawks star receiver DK Metcalf in an incredibly physical matchup in Week 15 and limited the receiver to only seven receptions for 55 yards. The 6-foot-4, 235-pound receiver has a history of having heated “conversations” with opposing defensive backs as Ward has experienced firsthand.

“Trash talking, he does a lot of that,” Ward said on Thursday. “I’m not really much of a talker. I try to save my breath for the play. But if he wants to talk, he can talk. I’m just going to play. I’ll let my play do the talk.”

Ward has been incredibly effective in coverage, allowing under 50 yards receiving in all but two of his 17 appearances, per PFF. The shutdown corner surrendered 53 receiving yards in the club’s Week 2 win over the Seahawks and 104 yards in the team’s Week 7 loss to the Kansas City Chiefs.

The Middle Tennessee State product was complementary of Metcalf’s on-field abilities which has helped the fourth-year wideout rack up 90 catches for 1,048 yards and six touchdowns. Ward is looking forward to what he knows will be a competitive matchup.

“He’s just like a big physical specimen,” Ward said. “6-foot-4; 230, 240 [pounds]. And he’s fast. He’s got a nice looking body. He’s a good player and I’m a good corner. We will see how it goes.”

Ward has almost a throwback feel in regards to his attitude. In an era where opposing players meet at midfield after the game and swap jerseys, the 49ers cornerback does not socialize with the players from other teams. Yet, in the 49ers' locker room, the cornerback is always seen with a smile and pleasant greeting.

When Ward was asked if he spoke to Metcalf after their Week 15 matchup, the 26-year old answered very quickly and was very clear in his response. The focus for the 49ers' secondary is only on what they need to do to advance to the next round. Ward seemed to grow tired of discussing the Seahawks' receivers.

“I’m not super friendly, especially with other players so I never talk to him,” Ward said. “I don’t know him like that. We just focus on ourselves. As long as we are doing our thing, and sticking to our routine and preparation we are going to be perfectly fine.”

As a player who doesn’t participate in the “verbal” side of the game, Ward allows the comments to roll off his back until receivers finally give up.

“Some guys do [talk trash], but most guys know I don’t go for that B.S.,” Ward said. “I just lock them up, and then they stop talking.”

