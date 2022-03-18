Charvarius Ward vows to bring versatility 49ers' secondary needs

Charvarius Ward vows to add versatility to 49ers' secondary originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

Charvarius Ward is living his dream, and the 49ers are a direct beneficiary.

The former Kansas City Chiefs cornerback is a specialist in playing press man coverage, which the 49ers have been lacking. Ward says he works on it specifically during the offseason, and it’s one of the reasons the coaching staff brought him to Santa Clara.

But Ward is not a one-trick pony.

After being an undrafted free agent who signed with the Dallas Cowboys in 2018, Ward was traded to Kansas City, where he played for four seasons. The Middle Tennessee State product expanded his skill set to all cornerback roles that could be asked of him.

“I got experience doing everything,” Ward said. “I’ve been in the NFL four years. I’ve covered inside, outside, I’ve blitzed a little bit. Whatever this coaching staff wants me to do, I promise I’m going to do it to the best of my ability. They won’t be disappointed nor will the fans.”

The 49ers could use Ward on the outside, but they will also need someone to fill the shoes of K’Waun Williams, who will likely demand a bigger contract that the 49ers can afford. Ward confirmed that he has experience covering slot receivers as well.

“I feel like I fit in well here,” Ward said. “It’s a perfect fit in my opinion. I don’t feel like they are lacking that much. I’m just going to bring a lot of energy, a lot of joy, a lot of enthusiasm. From the coaching staff they seem happy to have me, I’m happy to be here. I’m ready to get this thing started.”

Ward has the most experience of the group that currently includes Emmanuel Moseley, Ambry Thomas, and Deommodore Lenoir.

“It’s a dream come true,” Ward said. “I’ve been working all my life for this and all my hard work finally paid off. I finally got it done. I got a long way to go still. Going to continue to get better in life and in football as well.”

Like most players who go undrafted, Ward has a chip on his shoulder needing to prove what he is capable of. It appears part of that is now a reality having earned his first mega contract with the 49ers that pays him $40.5 million over three years.

Download and follow the 49ers Talk Podcast