Charvarius Ward has sky-high Trey Lance expectations, cites Patrick Mahomes

New 49er Ward's funny Mahomes quip in talking Lance expectations originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

Charvarius Ward may be new to the Bay Area, but he already has great expectations for second-year quarterback Trey Lance.

San Francisco began its mandatory minicamp this week and the new 49ers cornerback is ready for Lance to impress the world the same way the young QB has impressed him.

“He’s QB1 so he’s the face of the franchise,” Ward said on Tuesday. “He’s going to show the world this season, I think.”

Ward even had a hilarious comparison to Lance and the QB he used to face in practice back in Kansas City, Patrick Mahomes.

“Patrick, uh, both of them are going to be great quarterbacks,” Ward said. “They light-skin, great quarterbacks.”

In March, the 49ers signed Ward to a three-year deal.

He spent the first four years of his professional career with the Chiefs where he appeared in 56 games and registered 210 tackles, 29 passes defensed, four interceptions, 1.0 sacks and one forced fumble.

He also appeared in 11 postseason games and added 54 tackles and nine passes defensed.

Lance has impressed more than just Ward so far this offseason as his other teammates and coaches have praised the 22-year-old.

And as Ward said, this season will be Lance’s chance to shine.

Download and follow the 49ers Talk Podcast