Charvarius Ward recovering from surgery

49ers cornerback Charvarius Ward is recovering from a surgical procedure.

Ward posted a picture of himself in a surgical gown to his Instagram Story on Thursday and wrote that "surgery was a breeze" over the snapshot.

The post did not specify what kind of surgery Ward underwent, but a sign for the Vincera Institute can be seen in the background. That facility specializes in core muscle injuries and Ward was on the injury report in the second half of the season because of a groin injury.

Ward did not miss any games because of the injury and was named a second-team All-Pro after posting 72 tackles, five interceptions, a forced fumble, and a league-high 23 passes defensed.