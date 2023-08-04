Charvarius Ward praises 49ers rookie DB, expects big things in preseason

With training camp heating up, the San Francisco 49ers’ first preseason game is approaching.

Although he has yet to have the chance to officially suit up and make his debut, Charvarius Ward already has lofty expectations for one rookie when the 49ers take the field in the preseason.

After practice at training camp on Thursday, the veteran corner praised rookie Ji’Ayir Brown. Ward told reporters he believes Brown will be “smacking people around” in the preseason.

I think he’s (Brown) a grown man. Like, you look at him, and he looks like he’s been in the league already for a couple of years. I definitely think in the preseason, when the pads come on, he is going to smacking people around. His game is really going to show real good. In practice, he might not making a lot of plays right now, but I know on gameday – Sunday, whoever we play, he is going to be a dog. He’s a dog, for sure. His body type, his mentality, like you look at him, and he kind of looks mad. But he’s a happy person. On the field, he’s aggressive and he plays hard. That’s what I get from him; he plays hard, and he plays fast.

The 49ers drafted Brown in the third round of the 2023 NFL draft out of Penn State. At Penn State, Brown earned All-Big Ten third-team honors twice. In 2023 Brown was named the defensive Most Valuable Player of the Rose Bowl. Against the Utah Utes in the Rose Bowl, Brown had a game-high eight tackles and an interception.

In 13 games in 2022, Brown had 56 tackles, seven for loss, along with a team-high four interceptions. In 2021, Brown had a career-high six interceptions.

Brown will get the chance to make his debut with the Niners in the preseason on Sunday, August 13, against the Las Vegas Raiders in Sin City.

