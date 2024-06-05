Charvarius Ward hopes to stick with 49ers beyond this season

The 49ers signed running back Christian McCaffrey to a contract extension this week and cornerback Charvarius Ward hopes there's one coming his way as well.

Ward is in the final year of the three-year deal he signed with the 49ers heading into the 2022 season. He's started all 40 games that the Niners have played since he joined the team and was named a second-team All-Pro after recording 72 tackles, five interceptions, 23 passes defensed and a forced fumble last year.

On Tuesday, Ward told reporters that he hopes that production makes him part of the 49ers plans beyond 2024.

"Yeah, I'd like to stick around," Ward said, via 49ersWebzone.com. "I feel like it's a good team. They love me here. I love it here. I love all the coaches, love my teammates, but I just let my agent handle it. That's the business side of things. I'll just do my job, go out there and ball, put the pressure on them. Hopefully, they give me a bag. If they don't, I know it won't be like any bad blood between me and them. It's just like it'll be a business decision, but I'm pretty sure they'd like to have me, and I'd like to stay here, for sure."

Ward had core muscle surgery after the season, but is expected to be ready for training camp so he should be ready to make his best case for a new deal before the year is out.