Charvarius Ward: I feel like Trey Lance is about to show everybody what he’s capable of doing

49ers cornerback Charvarius Ward was a rookie when quarterback Patrick Mahomes took over as the Chiefs’ starting quarterback and threw for 50 touchdowns en route to an MVP award.

Ward then witnessed the quarterback’s progression over the last few years before signing a three-year deal with San Francisco in March.

So now Ward is in the Bay Area to see the rise of Trey Lance. In an interview with Matt Maiocco of NBC Sports Bay Area, the cornerback noted it’s “unfair” to compare Lance with Mahomes at this point. But Ward has seen plenty of positive qualities out of San Francisco’s young QB.

“I feel like he’s about to show everybody what he’s capable of doing,” Ward said. “He’s got to work. He’s got to grow. All of us have to do that.

“I feel like Trey is going to be a great quarterback in the NFL. He’s got a good head on his shoulders. He’s confident in himself just like I’m confident in myself. And we all believe in him. We all trust in Trey.”

With Ward’s experiences in Kansas City, he likely has a good idea of what good quarterback looks like in practice. But Lance still has a lot to prove once the lights really come on in September.

