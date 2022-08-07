Charvarius Ward expects 49ers to have 'great secondary' in 2022

Ward sets expectations high for 49ers secondary in 2022 originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

The 49ers are expecting better from their secondary ahead of the 2022 NFL season. Last year, San Francisco was near the bottom regarding interceptions (9) and pass deflections (55), so there's plenty of room for improvement.

Furthermore, NFL quarterbacks possessed a passer rating of 99.4 when facing the 49ers' pass defense last season. There were some positives for the secondary in 2021, as they were middle of the pack with passing touchdowns allowed (25) and yards allowed (3,510).

As a result, the secondary looks to make improvements and despite the numbers from last season, new 49ers cornerback Charvarius Ward is confident in the group.

"In the back end, like, we're not getting any respect," Ward told NBC Sports Bay Area's Matt Maiocco on the latest edition of "49ers Talk."

"So like, if it's a game, you know, you lose the game. They're probably trying to put on the DBs, but that's not going to happen this year."

Along with Ward, who signed a three-year contract in March, the 49ers re-signed veteran defensive backs Darqueze Dennard, Dontae Johnson, and Jason Verrett.

Verrett is coming off an ACL injury suffered in Week 1 that ended his 2021 NFL season, and while coach Kyle Shanahan wants Verrett back on the field, there's no plan to rush the 31-year-old into the lineup.

Furthermore, San Francisco added secondary help in the 2022 NFL Draft, landing Toledo's Samuel Womack at No. 172 and using another late selection on Penn State's Tariq Castro-Fields at No. 221.

With a mix of veterans and youth in the defensive back, Ward has high expectations for the group.

"I don't want to make any crazy predictions," Ward told Maiocco. "I feel like we're going to be a great secondary.

"All of us can cover. All of us can tackle. All of us can force turnovers and catch the ball. We're going to show the world what we are cable of."

Story continues

Ward and the rest of the 49ers' secondary will have the opportunity to make a statement and show last season's performance is behind them in Week 1 against Justin Fields and the Chicago Bears on Sept. 11 at Soldier Field.

Download and follow the 49ers Talk Podcast