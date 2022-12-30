Charvarius Ward embracing Davante Adams challenge as he builds 49ers legacy

Ward embracing Adams challenge as he builds 49ers legacy originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

SANTA CLARA — 49ers defensive back Charvarius “Mooney” Ward might not be a household name yet, but at the rate the cornerback is playing it’s just a matter of time.

On Sunday, Ward will be matched up against Las Vegas Raiders star receiver Davante Adams, which only will increase his visibility. The Middle Tennessee State product spoke to NBC Sports Bay Area about being ready for his time in the spotlight, which he knows is why the 49ers signed him to a three-year, $40.5 million contract during the offseason.

“It’s going to be a big matchup,” Ward said. “Another opportunity for me to make a name for myself, have a good game and prove that I’m one of the best in the game at my position. That’s honestly what I feel like I need to do, ball against these good receivers.”

The 49ers' top cornerback already is a known quantity among NFL coaches and fellow players. It is likely part of the reason he was targeted just once in San Francisco's win over the Washington Commanders in Week 16. He did not allow a catch.

“Midseason last year in Kansas City, that’s when I started following the best receivers around every week,” Ward said. “That’s when I got some notoriety. Like, ‘Dang, this is a good cornerback.’ Now that I’m here, everybody knows they paid me to be CB1, so I feel like it’s expected now.”

In Week 15, Ward followed Seattle Seahawks receiver D.K. Metcalf throughout the entire game, limiting the 6-foot-4, 235-pound wideout to seven catches for 55 yards. It was Metcalf’s lowest production in receiving yards over his most recent six games. His 7.86 yards-per-catch was his third-lowest average of the season.

Facing off with Adams might be Ward’s most challenging matchup of the season, but his experience playing against the two-time All-Pro will help him be prepared. Ward traveled to Lambeau Field twice during his tenure with the Kansas City Chiefs to line up across Adams, then starring for the Green Bay Packers.

“He knows football, leverage, and releases,” Ward said of Adams. “At the top of the route he knows how to shake you. And when it’s time to catch the ball, he can make any catch, one hand, two hands.

“I just know his releases are just crazy. The way he releases off the ball. You can know a route he’s running and it’s still like damn, where’d he go? He’s really good at his craft.”

49ers defensive coordinator DeMeco Ryans has been impressed with Ward’s play and believes Sunday’s contest will be a great challenge. The coach’s emphasis, however, is on playing team defense.

“I know Mooney is looking forward to the matchup,” Ryans said. “It'll be a really good matchup if Mooney lines up on him. Whoever lines up, they have their hands full and they have to go make a play, but we have to understand that guys aren't out there by themselves.

“With our corners, it is going to be about our rush, affecting the quarterback and it's about just mixing things up with coverages, with schemes, just mixing things up to make the quarterbacks figure it out.”

Even with the help of his defensive counterparts, Ward knows the responsibility of limiting Adams rests on his shoulders -- and he can't wait.

