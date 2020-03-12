Charvarius Ward earns most money in performance-based pay program

Kansas City cornerback Charvarius Ward received the most money from the $147.952 million the league distributed in performance-based pay, the NFL announced Thursday.

Ward will see another $428,335 after making $570,000 in 2019. The former undrafted free agent from Middle Tennessee State started all 16 games for Kansas City, recording 74 tackles, 10 passes defended, two interceptions and a forced fumble.

The performance-based pay program is a collectively bargained benefit that compensates all players, including rookies, based upon their playing time and salary levels.

Browns rookie linebacker Mack Wilson, a fifth-round choice, received the second-most money. He will get an additional $415,296.

Ravens center Bradley Bozeman ($403,685), Cowboys safety Xavier Woods ($403,298) and Panthers quarterback Kyle Allen ($393,378) rounded out the top five.

Patriots center Ted Karras ($393,363), Steelers tackle Matt Feiler ($387,578), Patriots cornerback J.C. Jackson ($375,004), Bills cornerback Levi Wallace ($363,599) and Bills linebacker Matt Milano ($360,498) were the next five.

