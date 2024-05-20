Charvarius Ward confident he’ll be ready for training camp after offseason surgery

There was a bit of a surprise this offseason when 49ers cornerback Charvarius Ward posted on Instagram that he was undergoing surgery – later confirmed to be a core muscle procedure.

Ward was coming off his best season as a pro and earned a Second-Team All-Pro nod. He is a key cog for the 49ers’ secondary so the offseason surgery was certainly cause for concern. While Ward may not be available when the team begins OTAs on Monday, he told Kay Adams on her show ‘Up and Adams’ that he expects to be a full go for training camp in late July.

“I’m still rehabbing,” Ward said. “So I’m trying to get back up to running full speed and everything like you saw me in that pick-6 clip, but I feel good. My body feels way better than it did a couple months ago. Even at the end of last season I was hurting pretty bad, like my back, groin and abdomen was hurting pretty bad. But I fought through it, I pushed through it. I’m almost at 100 percent. I’ll be ready for training camp for sure.”

Having Ward for training camp is far more important for the 49ers than having him for OTAs. It’s also encouraging to consider how effective he might be behind a revamped defensive line and without the impediment of whatever issues he was playing through last season. If Ward is better in 2024 than he was in 2023 the 49ers’ secondary should be in good shape.

Story originally appeared on Niners Wire