Charvarius Ward in concussion protocol after being cleared to return Thursday

49ers cornerback Charvarius Ward played 50 defensive snaps Thursday night, frustrating Seahawks receiver DK Metcalf. But Ward missed 14 plays after being evaluated for a head injury.

Doctors cleared Ward to return after a cognitive evaluation, but he never went back into the game.

“I think he passed it initially, but I didn’t feel totally right about it, just talking to him and stuff,” 49ers coach Kyle Shanahan said after the game. “So we didn’t think he should go back in.”

It was the right decision as Ward reported concussion symptoms Friday.

Shanahan announced that Ward is in the NFL’s concussion protocol and will have to clear before returning.

In 14 games this season, Ward has 76 tackles, one interception, 11 pass breakups and a forced fumble. He had a 40-yard fumble return in the 49ers’ 21-13 win against the Seahawks.

“He’s been huge,” Shanahan said, via quotes from the team. “The way he came out and played at the beginning of this year then he battled his, I think it was his groin injury, which slowed him down a little bit. But he fought through it and was able to play, and now I think he’s back to playing at the top of his game again. He was really impressive last night.”

