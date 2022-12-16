Charvarius Ward in concussion protocol, but 49ers healthy after Seahawks game

Ward in concussion protocol; Purdy OK after Seahawks game originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

The 49ers made it out of Seattle with an NFC West-clinching 21-13 win over the Seahawks and a roster that is relatively healthy this late in the season.

Quarterback Brock Purdy, who entered the contest with oblique and rib injuries, gutted through the game and played all 64 offensive snaps. While the rookie believed all week prior to the game that he would play, he was unsure how long he would be able to stay on the field and to tolerate the pain.

Turns out, Purdy came out of the game no worse for the wear after an impressive performance. Coach Kyle Shanahan noted Purdy’s poise, not only playing through the injuries, but in Lumen Field’s hostile environment.

"He came out well,” Shanahan said referring to Purdy’s health, via conference call on Friday. “I haven’t seen him today, but I just talked to our trainer, who said he came out good, and feeling better today, actually, than he was earlier in the week.

“Good he got out healthy, and will be a lot better going into the next game.”

Charvarius "Mooney" Ward has been placed in the concussion protocol after briefly leaving the game Thursday and going through the NFL’s in-game testing procedures, though was cleared and returned to the game.

Shanahan did not have any specific details regarding Ward experiencing concussion symptoms, but that is likely the case with the cornerback entering the protocol.

Cornerback Ambry Thomas who was dealing with an ankle injury prior to traveling to Seattle, still is dealing with the injury and is considered day-to-day.

Rookie receiver Danny Gray, who left the game with a hamstring injury, also is day-to-day after MRI results came back negative.

Nick Bosa, Christian McCaffrey, Arik Armstead and Kerry Hyder, who were all on the injury report prior to the 49ers' Thursday night matchup, were not on the injury report following the game.

Shanahan also said that the 49ers will open the practice window for Javon Kinlaw this week. The defensive tackle has been sidelined since Week 3 with lingering knee injuries and has been in Injured Reserve.

Coming off a short week, the 49ers now will have the weekend off before they begin preparation for their matchup with the Washington Commanders on Saturday, Dec. 24. Players will work on physical recovery from the Seahawks game and attend meetings via video conference until Tuesday when their regular practice week will begin.

