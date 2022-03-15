Cornerback Charvarius Ward has agreed to a three-year, $42 million deal with the 49ers, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports. The contract includes $26.7 million guaranteed.

It is the first move for the 49ers on Monday but signing a veteran cornerback was expected to be at the top of the team’s wish list.

Ward, 25, played 13 games with 12 starts with the Chiefs last season. He made 67 tackles, two interceptions and 10 pass breakups in the regular season and added 16 tackles and three pass breakups in the postseason.

Ward entered the NFL as an undrafted free agent, signing with the Cowboys in 2018. The Chiefs traded offensive guard Parker Ehinger to the Cowboys in return for Ward at the end of the preseason.

In 56 career games, all with the Chiefs, Ward has totaled 222 tackles, a sack, 29 passes defensed, four interceptions and a forced fumble.

Charvarius Ward agrees to three-year deal with 49ers originally appeared on Pro Football Talk