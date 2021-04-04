Charting UCLA's roster for next season may not require much effort

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Ben Bolch
·2 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
UCLA guard Tyger Campbell (10) celebrates after making a basket during the first half of a men&#39;s Final Four NCAA college basketball tournament semifinal game against Gonzaga, Saturday, April 3, 2021, at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)
UCLA guard Tyger Campbell celebrates after making a basket during the first half against Gonzaga in the Final Four of the NCAA tournament on Saturday in Indianapolis. (Michael Conroy / Associated Press)

A UCLA roster featuring only one senior could look a lot like the one that nearly won the school’s first national championship since 1995 when the Bruins open next season.

The team has 11 players on scholarship who could return in addition to Chris Smith, who would not count against the scholarship limit as a so-called super senior in the wake of additional eligibility granted because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Here's a breakdown of who might be staying and who might be going after UCLA's season-ending overtime loss to Gonzaga on Saturday night in the national semifinal at Lucas Oil Stadium.

UCLA players possibly going

Herbert Jones reaches to block a shot by Johnny Juzang.
UCLA guard Johnny Juzang drives on Alabama forward Herbert Jones in the second half of a Sweet 16 game in the NCAA tournament in Indianapolis on March 28. (Michael Conroy / Associated Press)

Chris Smith, Sr. G | Might head for NBA draft, might return to bolster professional prospects after knee injury.

Johnny Juzang, Soph. G | Could bolt for NBA after averaging 22.8 points during NCAA tournament run.

Jalen Hill, Jr. F | Status remains in doubt after leaving the team in February for personal reasons.

UCLA players probably staying

UCLA&#39;s Jaime Jaquez Jr. and Cody Riley Jr. react after being defeated by Gonzaga.
UCLA's Jaime Jaquez Jr., left, and Cody Riley Jr. react after being defeated by Gonzaga in overtime during the NCAA Final Four on Saturday in Indianapolis. (Tim Nwachukwu / Getty Images)

Tyger Campbell, Soph. G | Bruins’ only first-team All-Pac-12 selection could vie for conference player of the year.

Jaime Jaquez Jr., Soph. F | Showed he’s not just gritty but incredibly skilled while making big plays.

Cody Riley, Jr. F | His late-season defensive emergence made him a complete post player.

Jules Bernard, Jr. G | A candidate to become one of the top players in the Pac-12 with improved consistency.

David Singleton, Jr. G | His steadying presence is one of the most unsung factors in the team’s success.

Jaylen Clark, Fr. G | Expect more than defense and rebounding next season after a summer of hard work.

Jake Kyman, Soph. G | Sharpshooter will try to bury shots and teams the way he did as a freshman.

Kenneth Nwuba, Soph. F | Having shown his value on defense, Nwuba must continue working on post moves.

Mac Etienne, Fr. F | Post man who arrived early will be a freshman again after half a season of free basketball.

Incoming

Long Beach Poly&#39;s Peyton Watson.
Long Beach Poly's Peyton Watson. (Nick Koza)

Peyton Watson, G, Long Beach Poly High | UCLA’s record two-year drought without a McDonald’s All-American is over.

Will McClendon, G, Las Vegas Bishop Gorman High | Versatile playmaker can also defend multiple positions.

This story originally appeared in Los Angeles Times.

Recommended Stories

  • Plaschke: UCLA didn't deserve to get Laettnered after playing like champions vs. Gonzaga

    In one of the best games in NCAA Final Four history, UCLA did not deserve to lose on one of the most unlikely final shots in tournament history.

  • As contender for best game ever, UCLA-Gonzaga checks the boxes — if the Zags finish the job

    The Final Four thriller between UCLA and Gonzaga belongs in the conversation for the best college basketball game of all time.

  • Opinion: Gonzaga-UCLA gave us an unexpected masterpiece in this men's Final Four

    In a mostly empty football stadium with cardboard cutouts planted in seats, Gonzaga and UCLA gave us a men's Final Four game for the ages.

  • WATCH: Lonzo Ball reacts to Jalen Suggs buzzer beater vs. UCLA on Instagram

    Notable UCLA alum Lonzo Ball shared his reaction to Jalen Suggs' game-winner against the Bruins on his Instagram Story on Saturday.

  • 'The ball is tipped': Recollections of 'One Shining Moment'

    Missouri coach Cuonzo Martin can croon the tune's opening line. For Gonzaga forward Corey Kispert, what sticks out is watching the three-minute reel on TV as a high schooler after seeing a buzzer-beater lift Villanova to the 2016 NCAA title. Usually filled with big 3-pointers - like the one Kispert's teammate Jalen Suggs banked in at the end of overtime to beat UCLA in the Final Four - and rim-rattling dunks, hugs and hand slaps, celebrations on court and in locker rooms, tears on the sidelines and in the stands, the video was set to make its return to March Madness on Monday night after unbeaten Gonzaga vs. Baylor for the championship.

  • Father Hep: Cronin's dad relishes UCLA's run to Final Four

    Father's Day has come early for Hep Cronin this year. The 79-year-old dad of UCLA coach Mick Cronin has become an unlikely celebrity during the Bruins' run to the Final Four. CBS and Turner's cameras have been focused on the elder Cronin as much as his son during the games.

  • 'Lord have mercy': Gonzaga's Jalen Suggs gets shout-outs from Magic Johnson, James Worthy, others after game-winner

    Several sports stars were clearly stunned after Gonzaga's Jalen Suggs got the Zags into the NCAA championship game with his buzzer-beating three.

  • Pac-12 Networks' Don MacLean: 'The brand of UCLA basketball is back'

    In light of the Bruins' unlikely run to the Final Four, Pac-12 Networks' Don MacLean reflects on how strong UCLA basketball's brand and fan base are. Follow Pac-12 men's basketball with the Pac-12 Now App. Download today and set alerts for Pac-12 men's basketball to make sure you never miss a moment of the action.

  • Gonzaga vs. Baylor | National Championship Preview

    Yahoo Sports College reporter Krysten Peek gives you an instant breakdown of the NCAA Tournament National Championship game between 1-seed Gonzaga and 1-seed Baylor.

  • The other side of history: UCLA heartbroken as last-second shot buries unlikely run

    After his team's bid to spoil Gonzaga's perfect season ended with a gut punch of a buzzer beater, UCLA guard Johnny Juzang proclaimed, "We went out fighting. There's no better way."

  • Could the Jets draft QB Zach Wilson, but still keep Sam Darnold?

    SNY NFL Insider Ralph Vacchiano talks about how he thinks the Jets have targeted BYU QB Zach Wilson with the second overall pick in the NFL Draft, and the increasing possibility that they could still keep Sam Darnold on the team, even after drafting a new signal caller.

  • The 12 Zodiac Signs As Disney Villains

    The best part of Disney movies are the villains. They usually have the funniest lines, the most complex motivations (sometimes we’re on their side?), the most iconic costumes and the best song in the whole...

  • Criminal Investigation in Watson Saga Embroils Texans and Sponsors

    In a significant development in the Deshaun Watson controversy, the Houston Police Department announced on Friday that a complainant filed a report, resulting in a criminal investigation of the 25-year-old Houston Texans quarterback. Prior to Friday, Watson was the subject of 21 civil lawsuits in Harris County Court by massage therapists alleging sexual misconduct, but […]

  • Taiwan releases train crash suspect on bond

    As Taiwan reels from its deadliest rail disaster in decades, a court on Saturday released on bond the manager of a construction site whose truck authorities believe to have caused the crash.The disaster happened on Friday after an express train hit the truck, which had slid down a bank.At least 50 people were killed, including a driver. The French government says one of its citizens died. Taiwan says an American was also killed, and another missing.The construction site's manager is suspected of failing to properly engage the truck's brakes.Prosecutors had applied to a court to detain him on charges of causing death by negligence.The train, which was en route from the Taiwanese capital Taipei to the east coast city of Taitung, was carrying almost 500 people when it crashed.Many were tourists and people heading home at the start of a long weekend holiday for the traditional Tomb Sweeping Day.Workers on Saturday began moving the back part of the train away from the site.That section was relatively undamaged, having come to a stop outside the tunnel, while the more heavily damaged sections are still mangled inside.Taiwanese president Tsai Ing-wen visited survivors in hospital on Saturday.

  • DMX reportedly hospitalized and in serious condition

    Rapper DMX has been hospitalized, and is apparently in “grave” condition, TMZ reports. According to the site, the musician—who has long struggled with issues with substance abuse—overdosed in his New York home last night, and suffered a heart attack in the aftermath.

  • The Latest: Gonzaga stuns UCLA to keep perfect season alive

    Gonzaga has given fans the NCAA championship game they wanted with a shot for the ages. Jalen Suggs banked in a shot from near midcourt at the buzzer, giving the heavily favored Zags a 93-90 overtime victory against upstart UCLA. Gonzaga, the No. 1 overall seed, will play second-seeded Baylor for the title Monday night.

  • Grant Hill will replace Jerry Colangelo as managing director of Team USA after Tokyo Olympics

    Grant Hill called it a "tremendous honor" to be the next managing director of Team USA.

  • Site manager, transport minister accept responsibility for Taiwan train crash

    HUALIEN, Taiwan (Reuters) -The manager of a construction site whose truck slid onto rail tracks causing a catastrophic train crash in Taiwan accepted responsibility for the disaster on Sunday, as did the transport minister, although his offer to resign was rejected for now. In the island's worst rail accident in seven decades, 50 people have been confirmed dead after a packed express train carrying almost 500 passengers and crew slammed into a truck near the eastern city of Hualien on Friday, causing it to derail and the front part to crumple. Officials are investigating the manager of the construction site, Lee Yi-hsiang, whose truck is suspected of not having its brakes properly applied.

  • UCLA's Juzang could be first Asian American NBA lottery pick

    Johnny Juzang's impact at UCLA has been immediate since he transferred from Kentucky, giving the Bruins the scorer and dynamic player they had been missing in recent years. The junior guard is playing his best at just the right time, leading the Bruins into the Final Four for the first time since 2008. Projected to be the second Asian American NBA first-round pick, possibly in the lottery, he has become an inspiration for younger players at a time when hate crimes against Asian Americans are on the rise.

  • March Madness 2021 schedule: Baylor vs. Gonzaga tip time, TV channel, date, Final Four scores, bracket, watch men’s NCAA tournament games live

    The regular season has come to an end and the March Madness 2021 begins on Thursday, March 18 with 68 teams in the hunt to win it all. Teams left in the men’s 2021 NCAA tournament include: Gonzaga, Baylor, Houston and UCLA. RELATED: How to watch, live stream every March Madness 2021 game Check out