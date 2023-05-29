This chart shows why Ohio State running back Miyan Williams is elite

It’s not always about the yards and touchdowns when looking at a running backs production and Ohio State’s Miyan Williams falls under that category.

It was a few aspects that held him down last year which included injuries, splitting time with teammates and an offense that revolved around putting the ball in the air. Williams still ran for 825 yards and 14 touchdowns last year, showing he was highly effective when active.

This chart by Twitter account Football Insights shows just how dominant Williams was last year when looking at missed tackles and yards after contact. The Buckeye back did them both, not only leading the country in missed tackles per touch, he was also among the top performers in yards after contact.

Missed tackles forced/touch & yards after contact/carry, P-5 RBs since 2014 Inspired by @QBLRyan https://t.co/oul5QSTYnF pic.twitter.com/WNTRrSahw0 — Football Insights 📊 (@fball_insights) May 27, 2023

For a running back, these two stats are paramount, elusiveness along with power. Williams has it all.

