This chart is a great breakdown of the Rams’ top cap hits in the next 5 years

The Rams’ salary cap will be closely analyzed over the next four or five years as the team attempts to keep its Super Bowl window open with the likes of Matthew Stafford, Jalen Ramsey, Aaron Donald and Cooper Kupp. Those four players will eat up a sizable portion of the salary cap in the coming years, but thankfully, the cap is expected to continue rising as the NFL generates more revenue.

The Rams did well to limit the cap hits of each player in 2022, but those numbers will grow considerably in 2023 and 2024. This chart from Anthony Reinhard, which uses data from Over The Cap, is an easy-to-digest visual breakdown of the cap, showing how much each player will cost the Rams from now until 2026.

The Rams have signed three major contributors from their Super Bowl team to major extensions this offseason. Here is a look at what they're scheduled to pay against the cap and when. Data: https://t.co/Z91lhAicsn pic.twitter.com/zsaf8mX1Yr — Anthony Reinhard (@reinhurdler) June 12, 2022

As you can see, Stafford will become quite costly in 2024, while Donald will take up $29.3 million in dead money in 2025 despite not actually being under contract; that’s due to the void year that was tacked onto his deal for cap purposes.

In each of the next four years, the Rams will have five players with cap hits that are among the five highest at their respective positions. That number drops to three in 2026 (Stafford, Kupp and Wagner).

List