Charm City Run hosts final 9/11 Run to Remember Race on Saturday
Charm City Run hosts final 9/11 Run to Remember Race on Saturday
Charm City Run hosts final 9/11 Run to Remember Race on Saturday
How on earth? It’s just not possible for an 18-year-old qualifier to reach a major final. We know that because it has never been done before. But Emma Raducanu never even blinked as she ousted Maria Sakkari without fuss or apparent effort.
Dak Prescott nearly put the Cowboys over the top against the Buccaneers, and the quarterback had a pointed message for Tom Brady afterward.
T.J. Watt's wallet is going to be a little bit lighter after he signs historic contract extension -- if big bro J.J. Watt has anything to say about it.
It was only the NFL's first of 272 regular-season games, but the Buccaneers' thrilling win over the Cowboys had important stakes for multiple parties.
Two major semifinals in one year!View Entire Post ›
Scottie Scheffler is in. Patrick Reed is out. It wasn't easy for team captain Steve Stricker to get his team down to just 12 players.
Disney announced in August that all employees were required to get vaccinated against COVID-19 "with certain limited exceptions."
Shaquille O'Neal and Charles Barkley weighed in on Ben Simmons' situation in Philadelphia.
Two players beat out Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James as NBA.com's best player in the league.
Tom Brady and the Bucs opened defense of Super Bowl crown with a 31-29 win against the Cowboys that had good fortune with some championship grit.
Removing your helmet after a play has been an NFL penalty for a couple decades.
Hopefully we're not going to be inundated by taunting penalties this season.
This was expected.
Leylah Fernandez's first major semifinal, at the U.S. Open just days after her 19th birthday, did not go her way at the start.
Chris Godwin's fourth-quarter catch proved to be a critical turning point for the Buccaneers, but some wondered whether the receiver pushed off.
From her father becoming a tennis coach with no experience to her mother moving away to support the family, Leylah Fernandez's dream run to the US Open has been a family affair.
NBA legends Shaquille O'Neal and Charles Barkley called out Philadelphia 76ers star Ben Simmons on Thursday.
Leylah Fernandez becomes the youngest major finalist since Maria Sharapova at Wimbledon in 2004 with her 7-6, 4-6, 6-4 victory.
A noted Cards fan, Daly was eager to take part in the ceremony, even wearing a jersey with the number 91.
Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady and tight end Rob Gronkowski have now combined for 100 touchdowns between the regular and postseasons dating back to 2010. The only duo in NFL more prolific than them is the Peyton Manning-Marvin Harrison connection with the Colts.