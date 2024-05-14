Charlton winger Campbell signs new deal

Tyreece Campbell is a product of Charlton Athletic's academy [Getty Images]

Charlton Athletic winger Tyreece Campbell has signed a new two-year contract with the option of an additional year.

The 20-year-old, has made 71 first-team appearances for the League One club, with 40 of them coming this season.

“I’m delighted Tyreece has signed a new contract with the club. He’s a terrific young player with pace, skill and fantastic one-v-one ability," manager Nathan Jones told the Addicks' website.

"I’m pleased I’ll be able to continue working with him and continuing to watch and support his development, as he has plenty of potential.”

Campbell said: "I’m very pleased. I’ve enjoyed working under Nathan Jones.

"He demands a lot from us as players and he knows how to get the best out of us. I’ve been able to learn a lot."