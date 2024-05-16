Charlton trigger Small's one-year extension clause

Thierry Small has made 14 appearances for Charlton Athletic since joining from Southampton [Getty Images]

Charlton Athletic have triggered a one-year extension clause to keep Thierry Small at the League One club until 2025.

Addicks technical director Andy Scott said the club had made the 19-year-old a "long-term" contract offer.

Small moved to The Valley in February and scored on his debut against Bolton Wanderers.

The left-back made a total of 14 appearances after joining from Southampton.

Charlton finished the season 16th in the table, nine points clear of relegation, with Nathan Jones replacing Michael Appleton as boss in February.

"He's done really well since he joined us," Scott told the club's website.

"We've made him a long-term contract offer, as we feel he has a lot of ability and potential."