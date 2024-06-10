Charlton sign keeper Mannion from Cambridge

Will Mannion made 41 appearances in three seasons at Cambridge United [Rex Features]

Charlton Athletic have signed goalkeeper Will Mannion from Cambridge United on a three-year deal.

The 26-year-old, whose contract with the U's expires this month, is the Addicks' first signing under boss Nathan Jones.

Charlton have the option of extending Mannions's contract by a further year.

Mannion made 18 appearances for Cambridge last season as they finished 18th in League One.

"Collectively, the goal is to push for promotion," he told Charlton's club website.

"That was made clear when I spoke to the gaffer, and that's something that drew me to the club, so I'm really looking forward to seeing what we can do this season."

Mannion made 41 appearances in total for the U's after joining the club in 2021.

He has previously played for AFC Wimbledon, Hull City and Pafos, in Cyprus, and had loan spells at Plymouth Argyle, Aldershot Town, Kidderminster Harriers and Havant and Waterlooville.