Charlton sign defender Mitchell from Millwall

Alex Mitchell played 36 times for Lincoln City in League One last season [Rex Features]

Charlton Athletic have signed Millwall defender Alex Mitchell for an undisclosed fee.

The 22-year-old spent last season on loan at Lincoln City, where he played 41 times in all competitions, scoring one goal.

Mitchell, who made just one first team appearance for Millwall, has agreed a three-year deal at Charlton and is the fourth new player to move to the club this summer.

"Alex is someone I’ve known for a while so I’m really pleased to bring him to Charlton," Addicks boss Nathan Jones told the club website.

"He has gone out on loan and played games which is important for a young lad.

"He is someone that is an excellent defender and someone that will make us stronger, more competitive and more aggressive."

Mitchell has also had loan spells at National League side Bromley, Scottish side St Johnstone and Leyton Orient during his career.

"He has so much scope to grow. He’s 22 and played a lot of games and is nowhere near his ceiling," added Jones.

"He did fantastically well at Lincoln last season and was a big part of their strong push in the second half of the season. He’s a player I'm very excited to work with."