Charlton loan to Champions League final - Maatsen's career to date

Aston Villa have agreed a fee of between £35m and £40m with Chelsea for versatile Dutch left-back Ian Maatsen, although personal terms are still to be agreed and a medical is yet to be completed.

The past two seasons have been breakthrough campaigns for the 22-year-old, who joined Chelsea aged 16 and made his senior debut in a League Cup win over Grimsby Town in September 2019.

Season-long loans at Charlton Athletic and Coventry City followed, but it was at Burnley, as part of Vincent Kompany's 2022-23 Championship-winning side, where he truly excelled - scoring four times in 39 league appearances and being named in the EFL's Championship team of the season.

Maatsen impressed then-Chelsea boss Mauricio Pochettino playing in more attacking roles on the Blues' tour of the United States last summer and he rejected the chance to join the Clarets on a full-time basis, choosing instead to stay at Stamford Bridge.

However, he started only one Premier League game for Chelsea in the first half of last season and joined Borussia Dortmund on loan in January.

There, he was a major part in the German club's run to the Champions League final. He scored in the quarter-final win over Atletico Madrid and, such was his impact in the knockout stage, he was named as the left-back in Uefa's Champions League team of the season.

Maatsen, who played the full 90 minutes of Dortmund's 2-0 loss to Real Madrid at Wembley, is on duty with the Netherlands at Euro 2024. Yet to earn a senior cap, he was originally left out of Ronald Koeman's final squad for the tournament but then added later as cover for injuries.