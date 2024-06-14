Charlton Athletic Transfer Swoop Remains On Track

Charlton Athletic remain on course to complete the signing of Luton Town man Luke Berry, according to the South London Press.

Nathan Jones’ side have been closing in on a deal to land Berry, who is being released by Luton when his contract expires at the end of the month.

It had been suggested they were all but done with securing Berry, but there has been no announcement from the club.

Despite that, Charlton’s swoop for the 31-year-old midfielder remains firmly on track.

Charlton are still expected to officially complete the capture of Berry and put him at the disposal of Jones.

Berry played under Jones at Luton and the Addicks boss is a firm admirer of what he can bring to the table.

He turned out in 17 Premier League games for Luton over the course of the recently concluded campaign and even found the back of the net twice, striking against Nottingham Forest and Brentford.

Dropping down into League One does not faze Berry and he will be looking to help Charlton mount a push for promotion into the Championship.