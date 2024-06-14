Charlton Athletic Tipped Not To Find Personal Terms An Issue For Target

Charlton Athletic Tipped Not To Find Personal Terms An Issue For Target

Charlton Athletic are not expected to encounter any issues agreeing personal terms with Millwall defender Alex Mitchell, according to the South London Press.

The 22-year-old defender came through the academy ranks of Millwall and spent last season on loan with Lincoln City.

Mitchell made 41 appearances in all competitions last season and Charlton have agreed a permanent deal with Millwall for his services.

Charlton are determined not to repeat last season’s struggles and are focused on strengthening their squad in the summer.

Nathan Jones’ side want to beef up their centre-back options and Mitchell fits the profile of the player they are looking for.

Mitchell is set to enter the final year of his deal with Millwall and the Championship outfit are looking to cash in on him.

Charlton have a deal in place and it is suggested that they will have no problem agreeing personal terms with Mitchell.

The Addicks are moving towards completing the deal and will be looking to get it wrapped up soon.

Mitchell impressed in League One at Lincoln and Charlton will look for him to do the same next term.