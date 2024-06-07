Charlton Athletic and Southampton to travel to Oxford United in pre-season

Barclays Women’s Championship pair Charlton Athletic and Southampton will travel to Oxford United to contest pre-season friendlies.

The Yellows announced their pre-season schedule via a post on their official club website this evening.

Karen Hills will take a Charlton Athletic side to the RAW Charging Stadium on Sunday 28 July 2024. Southampton will then visit the same venue a fortnight later on Sunday 11 August 2024. Those matches will come early in both clubs’ preparations for the new Barclays Women’s Championship season with the competition not scheduled to start until the weekend of 7-8 September 2024.

Third tier Oxford United will provide both Charlton Athletic and Southampton with a stern test. The part-time outfit finished in fifth place in the FA Women’s National League Southern Premier Division last season, just eight points behind second position. Prior to 2023/2024, The Yellows recorded top three finishes in three consecutive seasons. With champions Portsmouth now out of the picture, Oxford United could put up a stronger challenge for promotion next season.

While Oxford United have announced their initial pre-season schedule, the club are yet to confirm kick-off times and any admission details should fans be permitted to attend. Charlton Athletic and Southampton supporters should check official club media channels closer to the fixture dates for more information..