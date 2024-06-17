Charlton Athletic Paying Less Than Thought For Star

Charlton Athletic are paying less than was previously thought for Dunfermline Athletic defender Josh Edwards, according to journalist Darren Witcoop.

Edwards has arrived in London to undergo a medical ahead of completing a permanent transfer from Dunfermline Athletic this summer.

Charlton have an agreement in place with the Scottish Championship side as they close in on the signing of the left-back.

The League One club reportedly agreed to pay a six-figure summer transfer fee to Dunfermline this summer.

However, it has been claimed that Charlton are paying far less than was previously anticipated.

The London club are only paying a fee of £85,000 to the Scottish Championship side for the transfer of Edwards.

The defender has been keen on a move to the south of the border and Dunfermline have also been ready to let him leave.

Once the medical is done, Edwards will be signing a contract with the League One club to complete the transfer in the ongoing window.