Charlton Athletic No Intention Of Selling Star

Charlton Athletic’s aim is to hand Nathan Jones real quality along the left side, with Josh Edwards to join, and as such the League One outfit have no desire to sell Thierry Small this summer, according to the South London Press.

The Addicks recently beat off competition from Bristol Rovers to agree a deal for left-back Edwards from Scottish side Dunfermline.

While the deal for Edwards is done, the left-back will undergo a medical soon ahead of putting pen to paper to a contract at the Valley.

The arrival of Edwards could have placed a question mark over Small, but Charlton have no intention of selling him.

Despite both players operating on the left side, Charlton want to make sure that boss Jones has enough quality options.

Jones is aiming to get Charlton ready to compete for promotion from League One in the coming campaign.

Small made 14 appearances for Charlton last season after joining the club in the winter transfer window.

The 19-year-old was handed the full 90 minutes on each occasion he was named in the starting eleven and chipped in with one goal, against Bolton Wanderers.