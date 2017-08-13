Charlottesville White Nationalist Groups: a Guide

In one of the largest demonstrations by of its kind for decades, white nationalist groups rallied in Charlottesville, Virginia, on Saturday, an event that soon erupted into violence after a car rammed into a group of anti-racist counter-demonstrators, killing one woman and injuring dozens.

Here’s a rundown of some of the symbols used by white nationalists to show their allegiance to racist groups as they demonstrated against the removal of a Confederate statue.

A poster for Saturday’s Unite the Right rally based on Benjamin Franklin’s ‘join, or die’ cartoon identifies the groups attending.

According to the Southern Poverty Law Center the groups include alt-right, neo-Confederate, identitarian, and neo-Nazi groups.

Alt-Right

Emerging from alt-right subculture on messaging group 4chan, the “national flag of Kekistan” mimics a Nazi war banner.

The banner references the group’s origins, with the 4chan logo in the top left corner.

