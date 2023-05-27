CONCORD, N.C. — Persistent rain forced the postponement of Saturday’s scheduled 300-mile NASCAR Xfinity Series race at Charlotte Motor Speedway to Monday.

The race is scheduled to start at noon ET. It will be televised by FS1 and broadcast by the Performance Racing Network and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio.

Driver introductions and other pre-race activities were held at the track Saturday, but rain that had dampened the track in the morning hours returned. After several attempts at drying the track, the race was postponed after heavier rain returned in mid-afternoon.

Scroll to continue with content Ad ADVERTISEMENT

Justin Allgaier will start the race from the pole position.

Read more about NASCAR

Sunday Coca-Cola 600 at Charlotte: Start time, TV info, weather NASCAR Saturday schedule at Charlotte Motor Speedway Charlotte Truck race results: Ben Rhodes wins

Charlotte Xfinity race postponed to Monday by weather originally appeared on NBCSports.com