Charlotte vs Rice prediction, game preview, how to watch. Week 9, Saturday, October 29

Charlotte vs Rice How To Watch

Date: Saturday, October 29

Game Time: 2:00 ET

Venue: Rice Stadium, Houston, TX

How To Watch: ESPN3

Record: Charlotte (1-7), Rice (4-3)

Charlotte vs Rice Game Preview

Why Charlotte Will Win

Can the offense overcome the other issues?

The 49ers might not be able to run all that well, but if Chris Reynolds is able to limit the mistakes, the passing game will work. The Rice defense is decent, but the pass defense will give up 200 yards as long as the 49ers are able to hit the midrange throws.

The Owls will turn it over – they’ve given it away three times in each of the last two games and 16 times in the six FBS games, but …

Why Rice Will Win

The Charlotte defense doesn’t force takeaways.

It doesn’t stop the run, it doesn’t generate a pass rush, and overall it’s the worst defense in college football allowing 524 yards and 43 points per game. Rice will be able to move the ball however it wants to.

Yes, the Owls turn it over way too much, but that’s nothing compared to the Charlotte O that has to press to make up for the problems on the other side of the ball.

The 49ers have given it away 14 times in the last four games.

What’s Going To Happen

Rice will come up with multiple takeaways, but it won’t need them. It’ll run as much as it wants to, and the passing attack will have one of its most accurate and productive days of the year.

Charlotte can make things interesting with its offense, but the defense will disappoint yet again.

Charlotte vs Rice Prediction, Line

Rice 36, Charlotte 17

Line: Rice -16.5, o/u: 59.5

ATS Confidence out of 5: 2

Charlotte vs Rice Must See Rating (out of 5): 2

