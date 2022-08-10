Charlotte vs Florida Atlantic Prediction, Game Preview, Lines, How To Watch

Charlotte vs Florida Atlantic prediction, game preview, how to watch. Week 0, Saturday, August 27

Charlotte vs Florida Atlantic How To Watch

Date: Saturday, August 27

Game Time: 7:00 ET

Venue: FAU Stadium, Boca Raton, FL

How To Watch: CBS Sports Network

Record: Florida Atlantic (0-0), Charlotte (0-0)

Charlotte vs Florida Atlantic Game Preview

Why Charlotte Will Win

This should be a better team than the one that got rolled by Florida Atlantic 38-9 at home last season.

Eight starters return to an offense that’s going to be sharper and better through the air – Chris Reynolds is a good veteran passer who’s in for a big season.

The Florida Atlantic defense is getting boost from the transfer portal, but the pass rush is unproven and the secondary is all but starting over around star safety Teja Young. Reynolds should go off.

However …

Why Florida Atlantic Will Win

Will the Charlotte defense be better right away?

There’s a ton of experience back, but the production wasn’t there, several of top tacklers are gone, and this should be a work in progress for a D that was miserable at coming up with third down stops and didn’t to a thing against the run.

The Florida Atlantic offensive line should take over with four starters back to keep QB N’Kosi Perry clean against the reworking Charlotte pass rush. The receivers are in place, the running game should be strong out of the gate, and defensively, the linebackers are good enough to keep Reynolds from doing too much on the move.

What’s Going To Happen

The Florida Atlantic offense was almost perfectly balanced in last year’s blowout win over the 49ers, and the defense didn’t allow anything on the ground.

It’s not going to be quite that easy for the Owls – the Charlotte passing game will be more productive – but it’ll be a good start to the season with a strong Conference USA home win.

Charlotte vs Florida Atlantic Prediction, Line

Florida Atlantic 30, Charlotte 23

Line: Florida Atlantic -7.5, o/u: 57.5

ATS Confidence out of 5: 2



Charlotte vs Florida Atlantic Must See Rating: 3

