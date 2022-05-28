Ross Chastain took the lead on the last lap of the second overtime to win Friday night’s Camping World Truck Series race at Charlotte Motor Speedway.

Chastain led only four of the 143 laps.

Grant Enfinger placed second. John Hunter Nemechek, Christian Eckes and Zane Smith completed the top five. Tanner Gray was sixth. Kyle Busch finished seventh.

Carson Hocevar was on his way to winning his first series race before a caution sent the race to overtime. After the restart, Hocevar spun while battling Ryan Preece for the lead and backed into the wall. Preece also hit the wall. Preece pitted from the lead during that caution. Hocevar, who led a race-high 57 laps, finished 16th. Preece finished 11th.

"All you kids watching right now wanting to get to this level … don't do that. Race with respect." A very frustrated Ryan Preece after the late crash with Carson Hocevar at Charlotte: pic.twitter.com/w9WaYI4a8l — FOX: NASCAR (@NASCARONFOX) May 28, 2022

"I tried too hard … I just crashed myself." Talking with a disappointed Carson Hocevar after being so close to his first win at Charlotte Motor Speedway: pic.twitter.com/RXERxdabZP — Josh Sims (@JoshRSims) May 28, 2022

My stomach hurts for Hocevar. Want to see him come home with this one! — Erik Jones (@Erik_Jones) May 28, 2022

STAGE 1 WINNER: Zane Smith

STAGE 2 WINNER: Ben Rhodes

NEXT: The Truck Series races June 4 at World Wide Technology Raceway (1:30 p.m. ET on FS1)

Read more about NASCAR

Charlotte Xfinity starting lineup: Sam Mayer wins first career series pole Charlotte Truck starting lineup: Ty Majeski wins pole Saturday Charlotte Xfinity race: Start time, TV info, weather

Charlotte Truck race results: Ross Chastain wins originally appeared on NBCSports.com