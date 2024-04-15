Charlotte transfer forward to visit Tennessee

Transfer center Igor Milicic Jr. is scheduled to visit Tennessee, according to On3.

Milicic Jr. committed to Virginia on June 1, 2021. He transferred to Charlotte on April 25, 2022, and entered the NCAA transfer portal again on March 25.

There are not recruiting or transfer rankings currently for Milicic Jr. from Rivals, 247Sports, On3 or ESPN.

The 6-foot-10, 224-pound center played at Orange Academy in Weißenhorn, Germany. He is originally from Croatia.

Milicic Jr. averages 8.5 points, 0.9 assists, and 5.1 rebounds per game. He is a former third-team All-American AAC selection.

Tennessee has one commitment in its 2024 recruiting class. Bishop Boswell, a combo guard, signed on Nov. 8, 2023.

