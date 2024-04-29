Charlotte transfer commits to Tennessee basketball

Charlotte transfer center Igor Milicic Jr. signed with Tennessee on Monday, according to Jon Rothstein of CBS Sports.

He committed to Tennessee over Nebraska and Baylor.

Milicic Jr. committed to Virginia on June 1, 2021. He transferred to Charlotte on April 25, 2022, and entered the NCAA transfer portal on March 25.

Milicic Jr. is a four-star transfer ranked as the No. 208 overall player and No. 34 center.

The 6-foot-10, 224-pound center played at Orange Academy in Weißenhorn, Germany. He is originally from Croatia.

Milicic Jr. averaged 8.5 points, 0.9 assists and 5.1 rebounds per game. He earned third-team All-America AAC honors.

Tennessee has one commitment in its 2024 recruiting class. Bishop Boswell, a combo guard, signed with the Vols on Nov. 8, 2023. Milicic Jr. joins forward Felix Okpara and guard Darlinstone Dubar as transfer portal additions for Tennessee during the offseason.

