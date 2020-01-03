Charlotte Thomas' upbringing on the road prepared her for life as a pro golfer, but dad would 'disown' her if she wasn't playing under British flag

Charlotte Thomas lived in four different continents in her teenage years - Getty Images

As a 26-year-old, Charlotte Thomas does not quite fulfil the image of an up-and-coming, superstar-in-waiting, particularly as there are three younger Englishwoman above her in the world rankings.

Yet such has been the unusual path of a journey that saw her living in four different continents in her teenage years that Thomas is still, in fact, in the infancy of her career. And her first year in the major leagues suggested England's assault on the top of the female game may even yet be four-pronged.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

Certainly, no Briton has ever enjoyed a better start on the LPGA Tour, the biggest women’s circuit by far. Having graduated through the Symetra Tour, the main feeder division, the Guildford girl marked her LPGA debut with a stunning runner-up finish. It helped that this was, essentially, a home tournament - Victoria, Australia.

“Yeah you could say I’ve not had the normal route,” Thomas says. “I started golf at 11 when we we were still living in England and I was told that I was not allowed to play rugby with the boys. I wanted something to do, so I went to the range that was right next door to the rugby pitches. I was hopeless, but the pro there thought it’d be a challenge and I’ve never looked back really. It’s been golf all the way.”

All the way around the world that is, starting in Singapore. “When I was 12, my dad’s work meant we had to move there. I remember when our parents told me and I was in floods of tears. I had my friends and my golf. But that’s life and we had to go and I absolutely loved it. Singapore was such a cool place to grow up and I met my coach there.”

Story continues

An honour to kick it off!! And with the best fam around to see it ��Absolute blast playing in the first round of my first British Open, can’t wait for tomorrow ���� https://t.co/4njWDWjMWg — Charlotte Thomas (@C_Thomas54) August 1, 2019

Thomas still works with Craig McLean and together they have plotted her unique course towards the elite. In the summers, Thomas would go back to England to play in the amateur events and then in the Australian summer she would do the same. Except, Singapore was so wildly off the radar for the US college recruitment programme, that she went unnoticed for a long time. When Thomas was 16, she moved to Australia and it was there that she finally made enough waves in the game to earn yet another cross-hemisphere excursion.

“My family made Melbourne its base and Craig was over there, too,” she recalls. “Because it took a bit longer than most, I didn’t join the US college system until I was on my way to being 20. I lived in Seattle for four years, graduating from the University of Washington just three years ago. People ask me what it was like, moving around so much when I was a teenager, but it’s a pretty good way to prepare for being a golf pro.

“I’ve got really good at traveling and embracing wherever I am. I don’t get super attached to any one place - I don’t really have a home anywhere, so I might as well be out here.”

Deep down, home will always be England, however. “My dad would disown me if I told him I wanted to play under any flag!” she laughs. “My mum, Fleur, was actually born in New Zealand and she’s the one who got me into golf. I have three brothers and they are all good golfers as well. Billy was on the bag when I finished second at the ISPS Handa Vic Open and that’s the best week I’ve had so far. The course was just across the bay from our family house, I just caught a ferry each day. It was an amazing experience and set me up perfectly.”

Five weeks later and Thomas was playing in her first LPGA Tour event on US soil. “I came sixth in Phoenix and that was another brilliant tournament for me,” she says. “It was March, only the second month of my first year on ‘big’ Tour and I’d won over $100,000 (£75,000) and basically already had enough to ensure that I kept my card. But I knew it was going to get tough.”

Thomas endured 11 missed cuts in her remaining 19 events in 2019, but was far from downbeat. “I look it as a learning curve,” she says. “Being a rookie exhausts you. You don't know the courses, you don't know where the locker room is, you don't know where registration is. And I didn’t have an agent, so I had to everything myself. I didn’t know which airports to fly into, whether I’d need a rental car, the best place to stay. These sound like little things but they do pile up.”

Thomas’s father, Chris, will manage her this year and she is anticipating feeling a lot more comfortable in the environment. And in Charley Hull, Bronte Law and Georgia Hull, she has a trio of fellow Britons to inspire her. “I’ve known Bronte and Georgia for ages since the amateur days and have go to know Charley a bit this year, too. What they’ve done has made we want to get to the top even more. I watched them all in the Solheim [Cup for Europe in Septemver] and thought ‘I have to do that’.”

To make herself eligible for Catriona Matthew’s 2021 team, Thomas must be a member of the Ladies European Tour and will play in qualifying school in Spain later this month.

“The Solheim has to be a big aim for me these next few years,” she says. “And someone recently mentioned the Olympics in August. I’m a way off yet, but I should have the attitude that if I can get a win and have a few other great weeks, it might be feasible. I’ll get there one day, though. I’ll just keep plugging away and travelling for the opportunities. Just like I always have.”