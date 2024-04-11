Advertisement
Charlotte Sports Foundation shares figures on funding brought in by major sports events

Recent numbers show how much money major sporting events bring to the Queen City.

Officials with the Charlotte Sports Foundation say events in 2023 had an economic impact of almost $80 million.

The events included the Iowa-Virginia Tech basketball game and the Jumpman Invitational.

In addition to the $80 million, the CSF says both events generated nearly $43 million in direct spending and about $2.5 million in taxes.

More than 16 million people tuned in to watch the games on television.

