Charlotte sports bar speaks on surprise visit from David Tepper on now-viral NFL Draft sign: ‘Let the coach and GM pick’

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Dilworth Neighborhood Grille restaurant owner Matt Wohlfarth wishes he was there. On Thursday night, Carolina Panthers owner David Tepper walked into an East Morehead Street restaurant to talk.

The conversation was about Wohlfarth’s sign, which read, “Please let the coach and GM pick this year.” Anything could have happened.

Credit: Dilworth Neighborhood Grille restaurant owner Matt Wohlfarth

“Unfortunately, I wasn’t there,” Wohlfarth said to Queen City News on Friday.

Over the years, Wohlfarth’s infamous bar sign has tackled Charlotte roads and dinner specials. This time, it could’ve led to much more, making Wohlfarth wonder what could have happened.

What would he have done?

“I would’ve sat down and had a beer with him,” he said.

Before Thursday’s NFL Draft, Wohlfarth made a sign of the times for the Panthers owner.

“I was trying not to come after him,” he said. “We just want the Panthers to do better.”

After talking with staff, Wohlfarth told Queen City News what happened in the security camera video when Tepper entered the bar.

In it, Tepper appears to be talking with staff and a server. Wohlfarth learned that the exchange was friendly and playful. In the video, Tepper takes off a host’s Eagles hat before returning it to him. Wohlfarth said Tepper did not seem upset with their sign.

Wohlfarth lamented that everyone does better when Charlotte’s sports teams win. After the draft’s first night, he relayed that he wanted the team not to repeat past draft choices and mistakes and do well.

“I thought we got a great head coach, general manager, and off-season,” he said.

Ultimately, the owner wanted to let Tepper know he supports the team and hopes the Panthers fan base can do the same. “If you want to win, you can’t do it alone,” he said. “It’s worse when we (the city and the fans) stop talking altogether.”

