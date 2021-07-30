Charlotte selects James Bouknight with No. 11 pick

TheWolverine.com

With the No. 8 overall pick in the 2021 NBA Draft, the Orlando Magic selected former Michigan Wolverines basketball wing Franz Wagner, becoming the first draft pick for U-M head coach Juwan Howard, who is entering his third year on the job. If his brother, Moe Wagner, re-signs with Orlando, where he finished the 2020-21 season, the two siblings will team up next year. "He has bragging rights on his brother, Moe Wagner, for being picked higher in the draft, and will have ample opportunity to rub it into Moe, because he's also with the Magic," ESPN's Reece Davis said on the broadcast.