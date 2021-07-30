Charlotte selects James Bouknight with No. 11 pick
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
The UCONN guard joins the Hornets after finishing the 20-21 NCAA season as First Team All-Big East.
The UCONN guard joins the Hornets after finishing the 20-21 NCAA season as First Team All-Big East.
After taking LaMelo Ball last season, the Hornets added another key piece in the NBA draft’s first round Thursday night.
Toronto surprised some, taking the Florida State point forward ahead of Gonzaga's Jalen Suggs.
The Charlotte Hornets selected Connecticut guard James Bouknight with the No. 11 pick in the NBA draft Thursday night. The 6-foot-5, 190-pound Bouknight gives the Hornets an explosive shot-maker who scores the ball with relative ease. Bouknight had a breakout season, averaging 18.7 points, 5.7 rebounds, and 1.8 assists per game for the Huskies to earn All-Big East first-team honors.
The Charlotte Hornets draft James Bouknight out of UCONN with the No. 11 pick.
Former Duke Blue Devil is coming to Charlotte.
Yahoo Sports senior NBA writer Vincent Goodwill breaks down the opening pick of the 2021 NBA draft - and while Detroit didn't surprise many with their selection, the Pistons surely had to get it right.
The Charlotte Hornets have themselves a new center.
The Wizards drafted arguably the best shooter in the 2021 NBA Draft class on Thursday night.
Chaundee Brown, Isaiah Livers, Mike Smith and Franz Wagner — hoping to be selected by an organization. Wagner is a likely lottery pick, and Livers is a popular pick to go in the second round, while Brown and Smith are each seen as being potential undrafted free agents. ESPN analyst Jay Bilas broke down Wagner and Livers in a pre-draft conference call with reporters, and shared what his expectations are for each at the next level.
Moses Moody has been selected in the 2021 NBA Draft. SEC Media Not a subscriber? Subscribe for free for 30 days w/code HAWGS30 NEW USERS | RETURNING USERS Moses Moody was selected by the Golden State Warriors with the 14th overall pick in the 2021 NBA Draft on Thursday.
As Finals MVPs Giannis Antetokounmpo (No. 15, 2013) and Kawhi Leonard (No. 15, 2011) have shown, some franchise-changing picks come later in draft.
With the No. 8 overall pick in the 2021 NBA Draft, the Orlando Magic selected former Michigan Wolverines basketball wing Franz Wagner, becoming the first draft pick for U-M head coach Juwan Howard, who is entering his third year on the job. If his brother, Moe Wagner, re-signs with Orlando, where he finished the 2020-21 season, the two siblings will team up next year. "He has bragging rights on his brother, Moe Wagner, for being picked higher in the draft, and will have ample opportunity to rub it into Moe, because he's also with the Magic," ESPN's Reece Davis said on the broadcast.
UConn product James Bouknight ended up falling just outside of the top 10 of Thursday’s 2021 NBA Draft, as the guard was selected 11th overall by the Charlotte Hornets.
The rewards, the citations and the nationwide parties are going to have to wait, for a week or so anyway. Philippine weightlifter Hidilyn Diaz, fresh from winning her country’s first Olympic gold medal in nearly a century at the Tokyo Games, arrived in Manila on Wednesday and was whisked off to a hotel for seven days of quarantine. “Gold at last!” read a banner at the airport as military personnel waved Philippine flags and applauded when Diaz landed.
Top prospect Jalen Green looked thrilled to be drafted by the Rockets at No. 2 overall, and that enthusiasm was matched by Houston fans.
Join USA TODAY Sports during the night for all the latest on trades and analysis for each pick in the first round of the 2021 NBA draft.
When Simone Biles, arguably the best gymnast in history, pulled out of some Olympic events, it reignited a worldwide conversation.
The NBA draft is all about maximizing value, and that's precisely what the Warriors accomplished with their selection of Jonathan Kuminga.
Sorry, James Harden.
Eagles had two players fail conditioning test at the start of training camp