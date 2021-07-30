Follow live:

Pistons draft Cade Cunningham No. 1; get analysis and updates on every pick

Charlotte selects James Bouknight with No. 11 pick

In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

The UCONN guard joins the Hornets after finishing the 20-21 NCAA season as First Team All-Big East.

Recommended Stories