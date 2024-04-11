Charlotte saw nearly $80M economic impact from big 2023 sports events

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — The Queen City saw a big economic impact after hosting four major sporting events in 2023, according to data from the Charlotte Regional Visitors Authority announced on Thursday.

The Charlotte Sports Foundation said $79.7 million was generated by the Jumpan Invitational, the Duke’s Mayo Classic, the Ally Tipoff, and the Duke’s Mayo Bowl.

“The success of 2023 is a direct result of wonderful support from all of our partners,” Danny Morrison, executive director of CSF, said in a released statement. “The harmony that exists in Charlotte creates the opportunities to host these high-profile events, especially at some of our large-scale venues, that not only drive economic impact but also positively affect the quality of life of people living in the area.”

In addition to the $79.7 million, CSF said $42.9 million was also generated in direct spending and $2.5 million in taxes. More than 70,000 hotel rooms were booked during those events and over 216,000 fans were in attendance. The Duke’s Classic at Bank of America Stadium was one of the top three busiest days for visitors in uptown Charlotte. 16.7 million viewed the events on TV.

“Sporting events are a significant contributor to the region’s $7.3 billion visitor economy, with a large portion of the annual hotel room nights booked by the CRVA attributable to that market segment,” CEO of CRVA Steve Bagwell said. “Our partnership with the Charlotte Sports Foundation is tremendously important in creating positive economic activity for the community. Their industry connections and operational expertise are vital when we pursue and host strategic sporting events. The collaboration has been incredibly successful at drawing visitors, generating media exposure, and delivering fantastic experiences in the Queen City.”

The Charlotte Sports Foundation said $2.7 million of the money generated was donated to charitable causes including Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools.

