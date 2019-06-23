Charlotte Roval's backstretch chicane gets a redesign

The chicane’s original layout was 32 feet wide at its widest point, while the new version will be 54 feet at its widest point and will feature additional runoff areas which were unavailable in its first iteration.

Speedway operations staff have moved back parts of the inside wall near oval Turn 3 to accommodate more on-track space for the updated chicane.

“The Bank of America Roval 400 is all about excitement and creating memorable moments for our fans,” said Marcus Smith, the president and CEO of Speedway Motorsports, Inc. “Having our backstretch chicane upgraded will give drivers an additional opportunity to go for a season-making or season-breaking pass like we saw on the frontstretch chicane last year.

“Every turn matters on the Roval.”

Charlotte Motor Speedway Back Straight Chicane Diagram

“My hat’s off to Marcus and the team at Charlotte Motor Speedway for talking with drivers and industry experts as they work to further improve the Roval,” Larson said. “The changes to the backstretch look like they will help create an additional passing zone and make it that much more exciting for the fans.

“After last year’s wild finish, I’ll take every possible opportunity to gain track position and earn some points.”

Construction on the chicane began this week and is expected to conclude in early August.

In addition to the restructured backstretch chicane, the speedway also announced an increase in race distance for the Sept. 28 NASCAR Xfinity Series race. The race will now consist of 67 laps or 250 kilometers (last year’s event was 55 laps or 200 kilometers).

