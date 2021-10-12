Charlotte Roval penalty report: Kyle Busch’s crew chief suspended one race

NASCAR’s penalty report from last weekend’s racing at the Charlotte Motor Speedway Roval confirms a one-race suspension and $20,000 fine for Ben Beshore, crew chief for Kyle Busch and the No. 18 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota.

Beshore drew the penalties after two lug nuts were found not safe and secure on the No. 18 car in Cup Series post-race inspection.

According to this week’s No. 18 team roster, Seth Chavka is listed as interim crew chief for Sunday’s Cup playoff race at Texas Motor Speedway (2 p.m. ET, NBC). Chavka normally serves as the team’s race engineer.

Two other Cup crew chiefs, Chris Gabehart (No. 11 Joe Gibbs Racing – Denny Hamlin) and Scott Graves (No. 17 Roush Fenway Racing – Chris Buescher), were fined $10,000. Their respective cars were found with one lug nut not safe and secure in post-race inspection.

Additionally, Xfinity Series crew chief Alex Yontz (No. 11 Kaulig Racing – Justin Haley) was fined $5,000. The No. 11 car was found with one lug nut not safe and secure in Xfinity post-race inspection.

