Charlotte Roval entry lists – Cup and Xfinity

Entry lists are out for this weekend’s NASCAR Cup and Xfinity Series playoff elimination races at the Charlotte Motor Speedway Roval.

The first round of the Xfinity Series playoffs will come to a close on Saturday. Four drivers will be eliminated from playoff contention, leaving eight drivers remaining.

Then on Sunday, the second round of the Cup Series playoffs will be completed. Like with the Xfinity Series, four drivers will be eliminated from playoff contention, leaving eight drivers remaining.

The Camping World Truck Series playoffs resume Oct. 30 at Martinsville Speedway with its second round elimination race. That race will determine the Truck Series’ Championship 4 for the Nov. 5 title race at Phoenix Raceway.

Cup: Bank of America Roval 400 (2 p.m. ET Sunday, NBC)

Thirty-nine drivers are entered for Sunday’s race. Among the notables:

Xfinity: Drive for the Cure 250 pres. by Blue Cross Blue Shield North Carolina (3 p.m. ET Saturday, NBC)

Forty-one drivers are entered for Saturday’s race. Among the notables:

Josh Berry is listed to again drive the No. 1 JR Motorsports Chevrolet in place of the injured Michael Annett.

Ty Dillon is listed to drive the No. 23 Our Motorsports Chevrolet.

Will Rodgers is listed to drive the No. 26 Sam Hunt Racing Toyota.

IndyCar veteran Sage Karam is listed to drive the No. 31 Jordan Anderson Racing Chevrolet.

Ty Gibbs is listed to drive the No. 54 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota.

Truck Series regular Austin Hill is listed to drive the No. 61 Hattori Racing Enterprises Toyota.

