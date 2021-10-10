Charlotte Roval Cup race results, driver points

Playoff driver Kyle Larson won Sunday’s NASCAR Cup Series Round of 12 elimination race at the Charlotte Motor Speedway Roval.

RESULTS: Where everybody finished at Charlotte Roval

Tyler Reddick finished second. It’s the third runner-up finish of his Cup career.

Chris Buescher finished third, earning his first top-five result of the season.

Playoff drivers Kyle Busch and Denny Hamlin finished fourth and fifth, respectively.

POINTS REPORT

Kevin Harvick, Christopher Bell, William Byron and Alex Bowman were all eliminated from the playoffs on Sunday. That winnows the playoff field down to eight remaining drivers.

NASCAR Cup Series Playoff Standings – Entering Round of 8

DRIVER POINTS: Reseeded after Charlotte Roval

DRIVER POINTS: Before Points Reset after Charlotte Roval

Kyle Larson overcomes electrical issues, wins at Charlotte Roval

