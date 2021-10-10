Charlotte Roval Cup race results, driver points

Associated Press

This is it for Kevin Harvick, a winner of nine races just last year and now on the verge of his earliest career playoff knockout. The steadiest guy in the garage is winless this season — he's on a 38-race losing streak — and needs a big day at Charlotte Motor Speedway to avoid playoff elimination. Harvick has made it through the second round of the playoffs every year since the elimination format started in 2014, the year he won his only Cup title.